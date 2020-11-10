Advertisement

Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta has emerged in the open northeast Atlantic and poses no immediate threat to land.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say a record-breaking 29th named storm has formed in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta has emerged in the open northeast Atlantic and poses no immediate threat to land.

The hurricane center said in a statement at 10 a.m. EST Monday that Theta had developed about 995 miles (1,600 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

It said no coastal watches or warnings are in effect as the storm moves to the east near 15 mph (24 kph).

The storm is expected to continue in an east-northeast direction over the coming days and forecasters say Theta might slightly strengthen in the next 12 to 24 hours.

The center said Theta broke a previous record of 28 named storms set in 2005.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
VDOT's traffic camera shows backups on I-64E after a vehicle crash closes are eastbound lanes.
Vehicle crash on I-64 in Augusta County causes delays
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden targets virus as his White House transition begins

Latest News

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a news conference at the Republican...
GOP backs Trump as he fights election results, transition
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden defends health care law as high court mulls its fate
Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly...
In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico