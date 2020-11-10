Advertisement

Gold Star Families, veterans to be granted free entrance to national parks, wildlife refuges starting Veterans Day

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans will be granted free access to national parks, national wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior starting on Veterans Day this year and every day onward, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

According to the release, entrance fees for the National Park Service, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System and standard amenity fees for the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Reclamation sites will be waived for veterans and Gold Star Families.

For the purposes of the program, a veteran is identified as an individual who has served in the United States Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, and can present a Department of Defense Identification Card, a Veteran Health Identification Card, a Veteran ID Card or a veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card.

Gold Star Families are next of kin of a member of the United States who lost his or her life in a “qualifying situation,” according to the release. This can mean war, an international terrorist attack or a military operation outside of the United States while serving with the Armed Forces.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses increase in positive cases
A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
The college has a plan to make sure each student in a major being phased out to still receive...
Bridgewater College votes to cut majors, programs, and jobs
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property

Latest News

VHSL has final approval for return to sports
VHSL has final approval for return to sports
A World War 2 veteran's neighbors came to sing and celebrate ahead of his 100th birthday
Ruckersville area World War 2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday ahead of Veterans Day
A tornado touched down Tuesday in Oregon
Tornado in Oregon on Tuesday
The contents of a home coronavirus test are seen as residents in Liverpool are receiving three...
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
Biden preps for transition as Trump refuses to concede
Biden preps for transition as Trump refuses to concede