Gold Star Families, veterans to be granted free entrance to national parks, wildlife refuges starting Veterans Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans will be granted free access to national parks, national wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior starting on Veterans Day this year and every day onward, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

According to the release, entrance fees for the National Park Service, the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Wildlife Refuge System and standard amenity fees for the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Reclamation sites will be waived for veterans and Gold Star Families.

For the purposes of the program, a veteran is identified as an individual who has served in the United States Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves, and can present a Department of Defense Identification Card, a Veteran Health Identification Card, a Veteran ID Card or a veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or identification card.

Gold Star Families are next of kin of a member of the United States who lost his or her life in a “qualifying situation,” according to the release. This can mean war, an international terrorist attack or a military operation outside of the United States while serving with the Armed Forces.

