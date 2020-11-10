Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses increase in positive cases

Governor Ralph Northam began his COVID-19 briefing with an update on positive case numbers throughout the state. Northam said there has been a rise in percent positivity, positive cases and hospitalizations.

Northam says this is a problem as the weather turns colder. He reminded the public the virus is “still alive and well.”

Particularly, in southwest Virginia, positive cases have seen an increase. The percent positivity rate is around 9%, which is higher than the rest of the state, according to Northam.

Statewide, the percent positivity is at 6.2%. Northam said that he and his team are beginning to focus on a communications campaign that will emphasize COVID-19 procedures, including avoiding large gatherings, washing your hands and reminding residents of the state’s mask mandate.

Local leaders in southwest Virginia, Northam said, are working to reinforce this message.

Northam also touched on the upcoming holidays, especially Thanksgiving as it nears. Northam said individuals should take precautions around anyone who does not live in your house, even if they are family members.

Northam said antigen tests are being distributed. He said 850,000 maks and 700,000 bottles of hand sanitizer have been delivered to communities throughout Virginia.

Northam and Dr. Norm Oliver also discussed COVID-19 vaccination plans. Northam said that any approved vaccination will still take months to distribute, but he and his team have spent months on a plan to distribute the vaccine once one is ready.

To end the briefing, Northam thanked Virginians for voting in the general election, as well as poll workers and local election officials. Northam said 73% of Virginian voters cast their ballots this election, and around 2.8 million voted early in-person or early by mail.

“Virginians, you have done an exceptional job over the past eight months in responding to this crisis... and I know you’re tired. I’m tired. The new normal is still ahead of us,” Northam said to end the briefing before questions. “But I want to say, by and large, people have listened to the health advice, and we cannot stop now... It’s more important now than ever.”

Northam’s Previous Briefing - Oct. 28

During Northam’s Oct. 28 COVID-19 briefing, the governor reported that while Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers remain steady, it is vital that officials and residents are aware of the commonwealth’s surrounding states and their impact.

Virginia’s COVID-19 case count has turned sharply upwards in the past few days, Northam said, but the percent positivity rate remains low at 5.1%.

In the eastern region of the commonwealth, case numbers saw a spike during the summer. After the region reinforced some safety restrictions, case counts steadied, Northam said. The region’s percent positivity is around 4.1%.

Northern Virginia, who saw high numbers at the beginning of the pandemic, delayed lifting restrictions until case numbers steadied. The region currently has a 4.7% positivity rate.

In the central region of Virginia, case numbers have remained steady. Percent positivity is at 5%, which has slightly increased over the past 15 days.

Southwestern Virginia cases have been steadily increasing, and percent positivity is just under 8%. Northam said this is due to small family gatherings in the region.

Since mid-September, the state has been averaging around 15,000 tests and counters per day, Northam said. The National Guard has been helping administer those tests.

Northam said that the commonwealth received a shipment of rapid antigen tests. A few weeks ago, officials ordered an initial 200,000 tests, and now, the first 26,000 have arrived and are being delivered to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Northam also addressed the upcoming holiday — Halloween. The governor said to take precautions if you plan on partaking in festivities; wash your hands and avoid crowds.

Rebuild Virginia, a program that launched in August to help small businesses and nonprofits that didn’t receive federal help during the pandemic, is expanding, Northam said. In the coming days, the governor’s office will be announcing a new workforce training program to help those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic to learn new skills to help them get back into the workforce.

In addition, Northam also addressed that legislation was signed to advance police and criminal justice reform. Northam said Virginia has become the third state to ban no-knock warrants.

Northam welcomed Attorney General Mark Herring to speak during the briefing, concerning the Robert E. Lee statue along Monument Ave. in Richmond. Herring said this was a big step forward for the state.

“The Lee statue has held a place of prominence and stood as a memorial to Virginia’s racist past,” Herring said during the briefing. “It does not represent who we are as a commonwealth.”

Northam concluded his briefing by talking about the upcoming election. He reminded Virginians a few ways to make sure their votes will be counted: The last day to vote early in-person is Saturday, Oct. 31. If you are voting absentee by mail, your ballot must be mailed by Election Day and received by Friday, Nov. 6. If you’d like to drop your absentee ballot off in-person, you can do so by placing it into a ballot drop box at your local registrar’s office.

You can also vote in-person on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

So far, almost 1.4 million Virginians have voted in person, and 817,000 early ballots have been received by mail, according to Northam. In total, more than 2 million Virginians have voted so far. 33% of registered voters in Virginia have already voted.

The statewide situation in Virginia

As of Tuesday, November 10, Virginia has had 194,912 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,435 case increase since Monday, out of 19,226 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 7.5% of the newest tests coming back positive. An additional 13 deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 3,726.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Tuesday, October 13, Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss upcoming plans for handling the coronavirus pandemic. Northam also addressed voting in the commonwealth, and the fiber cut that has caused the websites of the Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Elections Citizen Portal, among others, to slow and crash this morning.

Northam also addressed CARES Act funding towards schools and the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program. Northam said Juneteenth, a holiday to celebrate the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the U.S., is now a permanent statewide holiday.

This was the governor’s first briefing since his and First Lady Northam’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Tuesday, September 15, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing and discussed the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.

On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend.

The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November.

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well.

For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.

For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.

Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower.

Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,865 hospital beds available. Currently, no Virginia hospitals are reporting any supply problems, and no licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems such as needing N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns.

The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day.

The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future.

