Grant Co. man indicted on drug, firearm charges

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELKINS, W. Va. (WHSV) — The Northern District of West Virginia Department of Justice reports a Grant County man is facing drug and firearms charges.

55-year-old Jay Dean Hall, of Petersburg, W. Va., was indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Officials say Hall is accused of using his home on Spencer Drive in Petersburg as a drug distribution location and distributing methamphetamine in August 2019 in Grant County. Hall is also accused of having a 9mm rifle in his home.

According to the release, Hall faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each drug charge. He faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession charge and faces at least fic years of incarceration for the firearm during a drug crime charge.

Officials say that the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

