Grant Co. man indicted on drug, firearm charges

ELKINS, W. Va. (WHSV) — The Northern District of West Virginia Department of Justice reports a Grant County man is facing drug and firearms charges.

55-year-old Jay Dean Hall, of Petersburg, W. Va., was indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of maintaining drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Officials say Hall is accused of using his home on Spencer Drive in Petersburg as a drug distribution location and distributing methamphetamine in August 2019 in Grant County. Hall is also accused of having a 9mm rifle in his home.

According to the release, Hall faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each drug charge. He faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession charge and faces at least fic years of incarceration for the firearm during a drug crime charge.

Officials say that the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.