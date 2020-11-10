Grant Co. to welcome 13,000 new jobs with Virgin Hyperloop project

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — On Sunday, the Virgin Hyperloop gave its first test ride in Las Vegas, and the test has Grant County officials even more excited for their own partnership with the company.

In October, the transportation technology company announced they will be building a Hyperloop Certification Center in Tucker and Grant counties.

Callie Dayton with the Grant County Development Authority said the company is looking to hire up to 200 employees and employ 13,000 others in the construction of the project.

There is no official start date yet on the construction, but the counties are working with Virgin on what they will need to start.

“They’re coming to the area and we’re working with them to find out what their needs are going to be," Dayton said. "We’re also learning about what training we can provide in the school system to prepare our young people for a potential career with Virgin and the Hyperloop Certification Center.”

Dayton said teams from Virgin are expected to speak with students at West Virginia University and nearby technical schools.

The Hyperloop project is expected to bring in $48 million back to the state each year.

