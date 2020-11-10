Harrisonburg City Council set to look at gathering ordinance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City Council will look at many items at its November 10 meeting, including a look at amendments to the gathering ordinance, as well as a possible new emergency communications center and a potential bonus for city employees.

Michael Parks, Director of Communications for the city, said they want to thank city staff for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been tough for everybody, but it’s especially been tough for city staff, as we’ve been trying to make sure we can maintain our essential city services in light of COVID-19 since March,” Parks said.

Since August, an ordinance has limited gatherings to 50 people. Now, the council will consider a possible expansion for nonprofit and business events.

“We have some organizations that are trying to hold charity events or something of that nature, where they need to be able to have more than 50 people, as long as they’re following the rules and making sure everyone is safe," Parks said.

Also on the agenda is a potential backup emergency communications center.

Parks said due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent events, a backup emergency communications center should be considered.

The council will also hear about a new partnership between Dominion Energy and Harrisonburg Electric Commission.

This is the second to last council meeting for the year. The last meeting will be mid-December, and then the council will reconvene in January and have new council members sworn in.

