Harrisonburg plans modified Christmas events

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders still plan to bring some holiday cheer to the Friendly City with COVID-19 safe events this December.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation staff are planning modified events, like a reverse parade on Dec. 4 in Westover Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

That means parade floats will be stationary and spectators will be driving. Spectators will not be allowed to walk through.

“We’re going to have traffic come in off of 33 into Westover Park," Parks and Recreation Director Luanne Santangelo said. "Come in through the driveway and around the roundabout and then drive around the parking lot and floats will be set up around the perimeter of the park.”

Santangelo said they have received at least 16 float applications from organizations around the city.

She said applications are still being accepted. You can find applications here.

Following the reverse parade, there will be a virtual tree lighting ceremony.

On Dec. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Santa Claus will make his way around neighborhoods around the city, and on Dec. 14, some children may receive a special call from the North Pole.

