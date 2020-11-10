Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Foundation to participate in Community Foundation Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — From November 12 through November 18, the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will participate in community Foundation Week.

According to a press release, the week is a nationwide celebration that recognizes the “increasingly important role community foundations play in fostering local collaboration and innovation to address persistent civic and economic challenges.”

“The Community Foundation has flourished through the generosity of countless individuals, families, and businesses who have shared their time, expertise, and financial resources in support of our mission throughout the past twenty years,” said Revlan Hill, Executive Director, in the release. “We aspire to establish and manage many more charitable funds that will serve this community today and in perpetuity.”

Community Foundation Week was created by former president George H. W. Bush in 1989 to recognize the work of community foundations throughout the country and their approaches to working with public, private and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.

The press release states:

“In 2019, through the vision of a generous donor, the Excellence in Nonprofit Leadership program was established to help educate and create stronger nonprofit leaders. In partnership with the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund was created to address the pressing needs that arose from the COVID-19 public health emergency. As of September 30th, $515,691.14 has been raised for this effort. On June 24, 2020, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County raised $804,216 for 102 local nonprofit organizations with our third annual Great Community Give. In FY 2019, The Community Foundation distributed $6,899,370 to community organizations, religious and educational institutions, many at the request of individual donors in our community. Also in FY 2019, TCFHR awarded 23 scholarship and award funds to 59 high school and college students totaling $158,530.”

