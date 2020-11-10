Local artists finish their grant projects

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Arts Council of the Valley gave grants out earlier this year as a way to “advance the arts” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the grants for this fall became a passion project for so many.

Drumming with Mindfulness is the project Valley teacher Jo Enke took on with her grant money to buy drums for children to use. She has also partnered up with Valley Pike Farm Market to use old ice cream buckets as additional drums.

She says that musical expression is a way to understand and process complicated feelings children and adults may have right now. The drum acts as a barrier.

“It’s a little bit protective,” Enke said. "I feel like it takes a little bit of the vulnerability away, and sometimes it’s hard to process our feelings and share our feelings and express our feelings... this is a great way to do it.”

The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project used their grant to create a play honoring the life of Jourden Banks, a slave from Elkton. Bri Madden-Olivares is an intern at this organization. She has spent the last two and a half years helping to tell his story and says she feels a personal connection to him. She wrote and recited a poem about her younger cousin’s dream world, inspired by conversations she has had with him.

“There’s only truth. And there is only life. We take up all the space we want to with no guilt and everybody, everybody lives. Because no one has to survive. And it’s not magical, or triumphant, or a miracle. We are not celestial. We are not gods. We are black. And we are human. And we are alive. With no fear, no judgement, just alive," said Madden-Olivares.

Caravanserai Orchestra used the grant money to create an interactive five-part video series that had freshly written stories to go along with the music and make it interesting for the children watching. Children could also conduct and be part of the experience.

“When you know how you’re supposed to feel when you hear the music, it’s very easy to enjoy it," says Yi-Ping Chen, the conductor for Caravanserai Orchestra. "I think that’s something that perhaps children can understand even better than adults.”

Chen says receiving the grant was the first good news after COVID-19 hit. “That gave me hope that arts can still continue,” she says. “Music, at least for me, is especially needed right now because hey if we can’t give people hugs, we can at least give them sound hugs.”

Every recipient said that they were grateful to the Arts Council. But there are more projects to come as the fall 2020 grant recipients begin their work.

For the full version of these projects, check out Caravanserai Music’s Classical Connections Interactive Music Videos and Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project’s “Not Made for This”.

