Advertisement

Louisa teen sentenced to 128 years in prison for deadly home invasion

Authorities on the scene of a fatal home invasion in Louisa County.
Authorities on the scene of a fatal home invasion in Louisa County.(NBC29)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Louisa County teen was sentenced to 128 years in prison for a deadly home invasion and robbery that happened in Nov. 2019.

Cameryn Dickerson was tried as an adult and pleaded guilty to murder, robbery, felony wounding, burglary and other firearm charges in August.

16-year-old charged with killing elderly man, injuring woman in home invasion ]

Police say Dickerson - who was 16 at the time - shot 82-year-old Roger Payne Jr. and 73-year-old Nancy Payne, and then took off with their car in Gordonsville. Roger was killed.

According to the prosecutor, the teen lived next door to the couple and visited them frequently in the days leading up to the home invasion. The day before, he visited twice, saying his girlfriend was missing. He later came back, armed, to say she was found.

The teen then allegedly told the elderly couple get dressed, took all the phones from the house, and brought them to nearby train tracks, where he shot them.

Roger was shot in the face; Nancy put her hands up, which resulted in injuries to her hands and throat. Prosecutors believe that she survived by playing dead.

The teenager allegedly used a sawed-off shotgun in the crime.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire says Dickerson will be eligible for parole in 20 years and that the family was pleased with the sentencing.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses increase in positive cases
A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
The college has a plan to make sure each student in a major being phased out to still receive...
Bridgewater College votes to cut majors, programs, and jobs
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property

Latest News

VHSL has final approval for return to sports
VHSL has final approval for return to sports
A World War 2 veteran's neighbors came to sing and celebrate ahead of his 100th birthday
Ruckersville area World War 2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday ahead of Veterans Day
VHSL School of the Week: Luray
While there will not be a traditional Christmas parade in Waynesboro this year, the city’s...
Waynesboro opts for reverse Christmas parade, decorations trail for the holidays
Local artists finish their grant projects
Local artists finish their grant projects