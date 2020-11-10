Noon kickoffs for JMU football non-conference games in spring of 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University football program will take the field for noon kickoffs for the Dukes' two non-conference games during the 2021 spring season.

The Dukes are scheduled to play Morehead State on February 20 and Robert Morris on February 27. Both games will kickoff at 12 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium. They will be the first noon kickoffs for a JMU home game since 2015.

Following their two non-conference games, the Dukes will play a six-game conference slate. Kickoff times for CAA games have not yet been announced.

