Prosecutor to review Mayor Stoney’s Confederate monument removal contract

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A special prosecutor says he’s beginning to review Mayor Stoney’s Confederate monument removal contract.

Augusta County’s commonwealth’s attorney says his office is in fact-finding mode.

Tim Martin is waiting to see if the state’s attorney general will authorize the state police to conduct the investigation.

Over the summer, City Councilor Kim Gray asked the city’s top prosecutor to review the $1.8 million contract awarded to a contractor to remove multiple Confederate symbols along Monument Avenue and other locations.

That contractor has donated to Stoney’s campaign in the past.

City Hall says the contractor in question was the only one willing to take the risk since the city didn’t go through a new process for removal.

