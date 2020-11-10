Sipe Center to hold live performances again in January

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — After the Sipe Center in Bridgewater canceled most of its live performances this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the performing arts center plans to bring shows back at the start of next year.

Amanda Saufley, the performance manager for the theater, said at the beginning of last year, the center was doing great and had a large turnout from the community, with most events being sold out.

Once the pandemic hit toward the end of February, the center was shut down as part of the state mandate.

“So we had everything scheduled out throughout the end of 2020, and everything from mid-March on was canceled,” Saufley said.

In July, once theaters could reopen, the center began showing classic films, but was not ready yet to host live events.

“People are emailing every day, ‘where’s the schedule? Can I get tickets yet?’" Saufley said. "So I think we’ll do really well and people are excited and ready to come back.”

Some private events were held at the center over the last few months, but the center is excited to announce their first live performance on Jan. 8.

Social distancing measures will still be taken at the center, such as operating at half capacity, the need for a face mask and physical spacing between guests.

“So we’ll still have the half capacity and our tickets sold will have automatic seat buffers,” Saufley said.

Another new addition in 2021 will be alcohol sales at live events after the town approved a permit for the center back in August.

Saufley said this week they are continuing to book live acts for next year and is hoping to have more guests in the future.

“We’re still waiting to get contracts back and get everything set into place but we’re really hoping a vaccine will be out and that we can later in the year go back to full capacity,” Saufley said.

Tickets for the first show are expected to go on sale at the of this month.

