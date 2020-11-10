Staunton schools working on reopening models

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton City Schools board met Monday, discussing its return to school plans for next semester.

Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith says the school system is up to an 85% response rate on its return to school family survey.

So far, the majority of families would like to see a hybrid model, as opposed to virtual.

The response rate must be at 100% to make the change.

“Right now we’re at about a 70-30 split hybrid to virtual,” Smith said. “70% wanting hybrid, 30% wanting virtual and we can work with those numbers.”

School administrators are working on getting the remaining 15% of families to respond to the spring semester survey.

Fall semester remains virtual.

