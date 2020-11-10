VHSL School of the Week: Luray

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Luray took part in one of the last major high school sporting events in Virginia before COVID-19 brought a halt to prep sports in the Commonwealth.

The Luray High School girls basketball team played in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game on March 12 in Richmond. The Bulldogs lost to Gate City and finished as state runner-up with a 29-2 overall record.

“It was a smooth year last year," said Luray athletic director Don Ehlers. "We played a lot of games, had a lot of success. It was just one of those magical years where things seemed to go really smoothly.”

The future for the Luray girls basketball program is bright. The Bulldogs, who are coached by Joe Lucas, return most of their key players from last season led by standout Emilee Weakley.

“We’ve got 3 or 4 or 5 girls who are pretty good and then we’ve got some girls coming off the bench," said Ehlers. "Coach Lucas is enthusiastic, loves the game of basketball.”

As for football, Luray boasts one of the most consistent programs in the Shenandoah Valley. Led by head coach Nolan Jeffries, the Bulldogs have won at least eight games in each of the last three seasons and should again be one of the top teams in the Bull Run District during the 2021 spring season.

“They’ve got a system, they play physical," said Ehlers. "They’re going to go after you and it’s not necessarily one kid, it’s a team effort, which is pretty awesome.”

As Luray prepares for the return of high school sports later this year, Ehlers says one his goals moving forward is to relocate some of the Bulldogs' athletic facilities.

“We play softball on-campus but we still play football down on (route) 340, run track, play soccer and baseball down there," said Ehlers. "I would love to someday have our athletic fields on-campus because we truly do have a beautiful campus here in Luray.”

