W. Va. Dept. of Health and Human Resources offers virtual cannabis industry training course

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis will offer an online course that will deliver a basic understanding of operating a licensed medical cannabis business in accordance with the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act, according to a press release from the DHHR.

Anyone who is engaged in the growing, processing or distribution of medical cannabis must complete the two-hour online course.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure cannabis for certified medical use in pill, oil, topical, tincture, liquid or dermal patch form, according to the release. Course participants will learn about West Virginia medical cannabis laws and policies, and the proper handling of medical cannabis.

“Industry training is an essential step in making medical cannabis products available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis, in the release. “We continue to work toward the goal of providing eligible state residents with the ability to safely access medical cannabis as quickly as possible.”

