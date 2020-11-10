Advertisement

W. Va. Dept. of Health and Human Resources offers virtual cannabis industry training course

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Office of Medical Cannabis will offer an online course that will deliver a basic understanding of operating a licensed medical cannabis business in accordance with the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act, according to a press release from the DHHR.

Anyone who is engaged in the growing, processing or distribution of medical cannabis must complete the two-hour online course.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with a serious medical condition to procure cannabis for certified medical use in pill, oil, topical, tincture, liquid or dermal patch form, according to the release. Course participants will learn about West Virginia medical cannabis laws and policies, and the proper handling of medical cannabis.

“Industry training is an essential step in making medical cannabis products available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, director of the Office of Medical Cannabis, in the release. “We continue to work toward the goal of providing eligible state residents with the ability to safely access medical cannabis as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses increase in positive cases
A crash in Waynesboro is backing up I-64 East in Augusta County
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-64 East
The college has a plan to make sure each student in a major being phased out to still receive...
Bridgewater College votes to cut majors, programs, and jobs
Melissa J. Bare was last seen on Nov. 7 in Crimora.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman safe
Dyke property where 131 animals were seized.
Authorities seize 131 animals from Dyke property

Latest News

VHSL has final approval for return to sports
VHSL has final approval for return to sports
A World War 2 veteran's neighbors came to sing and celebrate ahead of his 100th birthday
Ruckersville area World War 2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday ahead of Veterans Day
VHSL School of the Week: Luray
While there will not be a traditional Christmas parade in Waynesboro this year, the city’s...
Waynesboro opts for reverse Christmas parade, decorations trail for the holidays
Local artists finish their grant projects
Local artists finish their grant projects