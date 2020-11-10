Waynesboro leaders support South River designation as Virginia Scenic River

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro City Council unanimously adopted a resolution Monday night supporting the South River’s designation as a Virginia Scenic River.

A 6.5-mile stretch of the South River from South Oak Lane to the Hopeman Parkway is now in the final stages for a Virginia Scenic River designation.

“It really is a unique experience for folks to see Waynesboro from the river,” said Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Jones.

Not too long ago, representatives from the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) had that experience while evaluating the South River for a Virginia Scenic River designation.

Jones has overseen the initiative since its inception. “We scheduled a river tour with some local paddlers and it was quite rigorous in the terms of the scoring that we received.”

DCR judged the South River on 14 different criteria.

“Really focus in on the aesthetics, quality of the water, quality of the fishery, historic resources,” stated Jones. “So there’s a whole series of categories. At its core is how beautiful it is while you’re on the water.”

The South River met that mark with DCR accepting its nomination for a Virginia Scenic River designation.

“The fact that it runs through and connects all of our parks together, that you can walk along the greenway, you can kayak, it’s very safe, it’s not very deep,” said Jones. “It’s really something you can enjoy with your kids and really spend a day on the water.”

The designation does not impose strict limitations on the river but is focused on conservation of the stream and its corridor.

“This is just one more step in putting us on the map in Waynesboro for some of our great recreational opportunities,” said Jones.

The final step is in the hands of state legislators. Delegate John Avoli has agreed to present the bill to the General Assembly for adoption.

