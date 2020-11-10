Waynesboro Public School Board to discuss reopening plan for 2020-21 school year

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, the Waynesboro School Board met to discuss a number of topics, including the reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

WPS started the year in a fully virtual format and after a said need for students to be back in the classroom, the board brought back kindergarteners five days a week. First through fifth graders started a hybrid schedule on November 10.

“Much more effective to have in-person instruction, but it’s also meeting the social and emotional needs of our students who need support other than just academic support,” Dr. Cassell, superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools, told WHSV last month.

Now, Dr. Cassell said the district is preparing for a hybrid model for the next school year.

“We’ve been really impressed with the learning that took place with our students during their virtual learning time. But really happy to have them back in the classroom interacting with the teachers," Dr. Cassell explained in an interview on Tuesday.

He said the few weeks with students back in the classroom have been great.

“It feels like school is supposed to feel,” the superintendent said.

Other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting include a solar panel installation and Waynesboro High School renovation update.

For the full agenda, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.