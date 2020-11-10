Wounded Warrior Project to host virtual Veterans Day celebration Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations will be honoring veterans on Wednesday differently this year including the Wounded Warrior Project, or WWP.

The Wounded Warrior Project strives to help service members with anything they may need. The non-profit organization currently serves 185,000 of the nation’s veterans and their families.

In years past, they’ve held larger celebrations and parades, but this year they hope to connect people virtually.

On Wednesday, the Wounded Warrior Project will hold a 45-minute virtual Veterans Day celebration at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

“This virtual Veterans Day event is a big opportunity to tell our veterans how much we care and love them and want to support them,” Michael Linnington, retired Army Lieutenant General and CEO of WWP, said.

Musical performances, speeches, and personal stories from multiple generations of service members will be shared.

“I think it' also important for us to let our military service men and women and our veterans to know, when the do come home from war, they do come home from military service, communities are there to support them. And that’s why Veterans Day is so important for us to acknowledge their service and sacrifice,” Linnington said.

Linnington said this year has been particularly hard for veterans with COVID-19, and financial stress brought on by job lay-offs. He said this year it is more important than ever to show them support.

“At Wounded Warrior Project, we say every day is Veterans Day. But certainly on November 11th, it’s a special day for the wounded veterans and family members we serve. And a day that all Americans ought to take some time, pause, and reflect on all that is great about our country,” Linnington said.

The virtual Veterans Day celebration will be streamed live on the Wound Warrior Project Facebook page or the YouTube channel.

For more information on the Wounded Warrior Project, you can find the website here.

And throughout the Shenandoah Valley, many are planning to honor veterans on Wednesday.

The City of Harrisonburg plans to place American Flags along Main Street and ring bells throughout the city at 11:00 a.m.

In Staunton, a parade is set to honor veterans by driving through the Queen City. The parade will include handing out cards to veterans at local nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

“It’s important to honor veterans because they are the people who make sacrifices to defend the nation,” Melissa Patrick, Commander of District 11 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, said.

Patrick said she hopes this Veterans Day celebration will also encourage younger people to consider a career in the military.

