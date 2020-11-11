2 Black-owned businesses seeing continued support from Charlottesville community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Black Lives Matter movement prompted people across the Charlottesville area to support Black-owned businesses this summer. Now, two Black-owned businesses say support is still high.

Allens Scottish Shortbread, a Black and woman-owned business based in Belmont, says it has seen a continued swell of support.

Meanwhile, the owner of soul food restaurant Royalty Eats is making a major announcement.

“I came too far to give up and we just don’t give up,” Royalty Eats Owner Nakesha White said.

White had planned to open a coffee shop just steps away from her restaurant back in March. The coronavirus pandemic closed the door on those efforts until now.

“Within 10 days we will be open. I’m really excited about that. We will be serving coffee, sandwiches, and pastries,” White said.

Anwar Allen, who co-owns Allens Scottish Shortbread, told NBC29 back in June that he saw an upswing in sales. Allen says that support continues.

“People are still wanting to be a part of what we’re doing. This community, I know for sure, has always been behind us. Whether we’ve been at the markets, we’ve been selling at Whole Foods, or Foods of All Nations, any of the smaller markets here in Charlottesville, they’ve wanted to see us thrive,” Allen said.

Anwar says to expect from holiday sales in the coming weeks when you order on their website. Nakesha’s new coffee shop is having its grand opening in the Cherry Avenue Shopping Center Saturday, November 21.

