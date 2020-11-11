ACSO: Waynesboro man arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A Waynesboro man has been arrested for attempted abduction, domestic assault and obstruction of justice, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they received a report of an assault in the 1200 block of Calf Mountain Road in Waynesboro on Tuesday at approximately 8 a.m.

The victim in the incident reported that Jacob A. Fitzgerald, 35, spit on, kicked and hit her. As she attempted to leave in a vehicle, Fitzgerald reportedly blocked her from entering the car and is alleged to have pushed her down and struck her again.

Officials say Fitzgerald is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.