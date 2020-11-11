Advertisement

Bridgewater College spares men’s golf program from latest cuts

Bridgewater College golf saved amidst school cuts.
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College men’s golf team was spared from the latest cuts by the school.

The Board of Trustees for Bridgewater College voted to phase out six academic majors at the college and restructure two programs but chose to keep the men’s golf program.

“Name recognition of the college,” Curt Kendall, Bridgewater College’s director of athletics, said on why the school opted to spare the program. “I think the recruitment opportunities. It’s a sport where we can bring more people in to participate in golf if we chose to do that. The fact that we compete pretty well in an ODAC conference, so that participation in the ODAC and just the leadership opportunities that comes with sports.”

Despite senior administration recommending cutting the team, Kendall said he’s glad to keep the Eagles' golf tradition alive.

“We’re certainly happy for the players that are in the program now, the alums that played in the program and Coach Rogers being able to continue to lead that program forward because they have a pretty good team this year and the future looks pretty bright,” Kendall said. “We’re excited for them to have that opportunity.”

The Bridgewater College dance team will become a club.

Abbie Parkhurst, Associate Vice President for Marketing & Communications, tells WHSV the school’s equestrian program will restructured. More information on that is expected in the near future.

