Dominion Energy, Harrisonburg Electric Commission partner on solar energy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Dominion Energy Virginia and Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) have announced the two will partner to develop a 1.4-megawatt solar facility to supply renewable energy for Harrisonburg Electric Commission customers.

Harrisonburg City Council approved the agreement at its council meeting on Nov. 10. The agreement says Dominion Energy will own and operate the facility on land owned by the city, and HEC will purchase the energy output from it under a long-term power purchase agreement, according to a press release from Dominion Energy and HEC.

The press release also says HEC will use that energy to supply its members with a renewable generation option through HEC’s Community Solar program. Construction for the facility is expected to begin in early 2021.

The VMEA Board is expected to consider the final approvals within the next couple of months.

