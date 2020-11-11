Advertisement

Drive-by Veterans Day parade in Staunton

By Chelsea Church
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The annual Veterans Day parade in Staunton was canceled this year due to the pandemic, but local Veterans of Foreign Wars posts found another way to honor and celebrate veterans in the area.

With Grace Christian School students sending them off with their thanks, members of local VFW posts drove through Staunton Wednesday. They stopped at five nursing homes and assisted living facilities to honor the around 100 veterans among those facilities, bringing the celebration to them.

“When you consider what they have contributed and the sacrifices they have made and their service to the nation, but I also realized that we have a lot of veterans that with COVID, in particular, they can’t get out and around,” Melissa Patrick, member of VFW Post 7814 and District Commander said.

But Patrick said they couldn’t have done it without support from the community.

“We hope that it gives them a big boost, a morale boost and that they realize that this community appreciates them, honors them and cares about them,” Patrick said.

Around 350 cards were made by members of the community, along with banners, posters and snacks to be shared to show support of our local veterans.

