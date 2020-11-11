Dukes picked to finish ninth in CAA preseason poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has been picked to finish ninth in the CAA during the 2020-2021 season.

The Colonial Athletic Association released its men’s basketball preseason poll Wednesday morning. Hofstra has been picked to win the conference.

JMU is entering a new era of men’s basketball with Mark Byington preparing for his first season as head coach of the Dukes. He leads a squad that features CAA Preseason Player of the Year Matt Lewis, senior forward Zach Jacobs, and sophomores Michael Christmas, Julien Wooden, and Jayvis Harvey who played key roles for JMU last season. Vado Morse (Guard - Mount St. Mary’s), Joel Mensah (Forward - San Diego State), and Rashawn Fredericks (Guard - UAB, Cincinnati) are expected to be impact transfers while Justin Amadi (Forward), Terell Strickland (Guard), and Terrence Edwards (Guard/Forward) are part of JMU’s freshman class.

The Dukes are scheduled to open the 2020-2021 season Wednesday, November 25 against Lancaster Bible College in the first night of action at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll - 2020-2021 Season

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Hofstra (16)

2. Delaware (11)

3. Drexel (7)

4. Towson (4)

5. Elon

6. Charleston

7. Northeastern

8. UNCW

9. James Madison

10. William & Mary

Preseason All-CAA First Team

Matt Lewis - Guard - James Madison (Preseason Player of the Year)

Camren Wynter - Guard - Drexel

Zane Martin - Guard - Towson

Isaac Kante - Forward/Center - Hofstra

James Butler - Forward - Drexel

Preseason All-CAA Second Team

Ryan Allen - Guard - Delaware

Kevin Anderson - Guard - Delaware

Brevin Galloway - Guard - Charleston

Hunter McIntosh - Guard - Elon

Tyson Walker - Guard - Northeastern

Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention

Tareq Coburn - Guard - Hofstra

Luke Loewe - Guard - William & Mary

Jalen Ray - Guard - Hofstra

Jaylen Sims - Guard - UNCW

Payton Willis - Guard - Charleston

Hunter Woods - Guard/Forward - Elon

