Dukes picked to finish ninth in CAA preseason poll
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team has been picked to finish ninth in the CAA during the 2020-2021 season.
The Colonial Athletic Association released its men’s basketball preseason poll Wednesday morning. Hofstra has been picked to win the conference.
JMU is entering a new era of men’s basketball with Mark Byington preparing for his first season as head coach of the Dukes. He leads a squad that features CAA Preseason Player of the Year Matt Lewis, senior forward Zach Jacobs, and sophomores Michael Christmas, Julien Wooden, and Jayvis Harvey who played key roles for JMU last season. Vado Morse (Guard - Mount St. Mary’s), Joel Mensah (Forward - San Diego State), and Rashawn Fredericks (Guard - UAB, Cincinnati) are expected to be impact transfers while Justin Amadi (Forward), Terell Strickland (Guard), and Terrence Edwards (Guard/Forward) are part of JMU’s freshman class.
The Dukes are scheduled to open the 2020-2021 season Wednesday, November 25 against Lancaster Bible College in the first night of action at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll - 2020-2021 Season
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Hofstra (16)
2. Delaware (11)
3. Drexel (7)
4. Towson (4)
5. Elon
6. Charleston
7. Northeastern
8. UNCW
9. James Madison
10. William & Mary
Preseason All-CAA First Team
Matt Lewis - Guard - James Madison (Preseason Player of the Year)
Camren Wynter - Guard - Drexel
Zane Martin - Guard - Towson
Isaac Kante - Forward/Center - Hofstra
James Butler - Forward - Drexel
Preseason All-CAA Second Team
Ryan Allen - Guard - Delaware
Kevin Anderson - Guard - Delaware
Brevin Galloway - Guard - Charleston
Hunter McIntosh - Guard - Elon
Tyson Walker - Guard - Northeastern
Preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention
Tareq Coburn - Guard - Hofstra
Luke Loewe - Guard - William & Mary
Jalen Ray - Guard - Hofstra
Jaylen Sims - Guard - UNCW
Payton Willis - Guard - Charleston
Hunter Woods - Guard/Forward - Elon
