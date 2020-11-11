First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain at times today, feeling more like fall this weekend

(WHSV) - Plenty of rain for the middle of the week and then drying out behind a cold front for the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY: On and off rain for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the 60s. Because of the tropical moisture it should feel more mild for the day. There will be some breaks in the rain for the day but there will also be heavier pockets at times.

The heaviest batches of rain will be late afternoon through the evening, more waves of rain. A rumble of thunder even possible. Then rain will be more scattered and on and off for the night with some breaks in the rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s with fog.

RAINFALL: Total rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, around 1-2″. Most areas should pick up around 1″ with locally higher totals up to 2″. Any flooding would be pretty isolated and confined to the bursts of heavy rain. Keep in mind in the fall there’s also a lot of leaves down that can lead to some slick roads and also clog drains.

The rain will be heavy at times, especially this afternoon and evening. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Cloudy with some scattered showers in the morning and near steady temperatures in the 60s. Drying out for the afternoon with at least some partial clearing later in the day. Breezy at times for the day as winds will be out of the north, northwest. Still rather mild with highs in the low 60s. If we see more sunshine in the afternoon, highs would likely rise into the mid 60s.

Cooling off Thursday evening as the skies clear out. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s with areas of fog into early Friday.

FRIDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s with plenty of fog early. Then plenty of sunshine for the day and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Still a warm afternoon and a pleasant fall day. Likely cooling quickly Friday evening so it will turn cool fast. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy and cooler. Still pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Turning cloudy Saturday later in the day with showers moving in for the evening and overnight. This will be a system to watch and timing is expected to change. We’ll keep you updated. Lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool to start with temperatures in the 40s. Feeling more like fall for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. A comfortable fall day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and windy, highs in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Clear and cold overnight, lows in the mid 30s.

