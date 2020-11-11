Advertisement

Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20, which is the certification deadline.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes counted in the state. Nearly all ballots have been counted, though counties have until Friday to certify their results.

For the hand recount, election officers will work with the paper ballots in batches, dividing them into piles for each candidate. Then they will run the piles through machines to count the number of ballots for each candidate. The scanners will not read the data on the ballots.

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said.

There is no mandatory recount law in Georgia, but state law provides that option to a trailing candidate if the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead stood at 0.28 percentage points as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses increase in positive cases
The college has a plan to make sure each student in a major being phased out to still receive...
Bridgewater College votes to cut majors, programs, and jobs
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 10, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,435 on Tuesday
With President Trump pursuing legal challenges to the election, we ask political analyst David...
1on1: The President’s chances in pursuing legal challenges to the election
Authorities on the scene of a fatal home invasion in Louisa County.
Louisa teen sentenced to 128 years in prison for deadly home invasion

Latest News

The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump marks Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery
Together We Rise campaign FILE.
2 Black-owned businesses seeing continued support from Charlottesville community
The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.
Chipotle to open digital-only restaurant