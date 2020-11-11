Harrisonburg city council moves forward with solar energy plans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday’s Harrisonburg city council meeting featured a packed agenda, highlighted by solar power in the Friendly City.

The city owns nine acres of land in the northern part of Harrisonburg and the council unanimously agreed to lease it to the Virginia Municipal Electric Association for solar power energy.

The land along Acorn Drive would be sub-leased by Dominion Energy and then distributed to the Harrisonburg Electric Commission.

While the plan is still in the works the goal is for HEC customers to be able to opt in to choose solar for their energy for environmental benefits.

HEC hopes to have it running by next year at a modest premium.

Harrisonburg city council voted unanimously for it.

“I don’t believe this is the end all to solar power, but it’s a step and that seems to be the direction we’re all going," Harrisonburg councilman George Hirschmann said. "For us it’s like the first step. So let’s take it and see where we come out. I just suspect over time it’s going to all improve.”

The council also chose to keep the 50-person occupancy ordinance as is for the time being.

The group also approved a request to give bonuses for all city employees for their work during the pandemic.

