Harrisonburg City Public Schools announces hybrid schooling model to remain the same for the semester

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced in a letter on Monday its current hybrid schooling model will remain the same for the remainder of the semester.

The letter from Superintendent Michael Richards says the decision was made due to current COVID-19 trends.

The letter states:

“As we approach mid-November, the CDC and leading public health institutions and experts are offering somber predictions about rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. These trends confirm our belief that our current instructional model remains the best one for now and that it is prudent to wait until next semester to consider significantly increasing in-person instruction. In addition to this being the safest option for our staff and students, it also prevents the inevitable rolling school closures that would be caused by bringing students back in larger numbers. In our view, periodically having to close a school or schools would be more disruptive to families and staff than continuing in our current mostly virtual mode until COVID-19 data trend better. We continue to follow the data and advice that is provided by public health experts, including the data dashboard found here.”

