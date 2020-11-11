How does a mild winter impact farmers?

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Many meteorologists are anticipating a mild winter for our region of the country. So what does the mean for our farmers?

Meteorologists are anticipating a La Niña. A La Niña is the opposite of an El Niño, characterized by unusually cold water in the Pacific Ocean near the equator.

Both a La Niña and El Niño can contribute to weather patterns during the winter.

Patrick Ryan, owner of Ryan’s Fruit Market, said he can benefit from a mild winter. Fruit buds need what’s called “chill hours” which is characterized by hours that the temperatures are below 45 degrees. This helps fruit buds thrive, so by the springtime, they really begin to grow.

Ryan’s main products are peaches. They need 700 chill hours to have maximum growth. The climate in the Valley makes this easy to accomplish even if the winter is mild.

“It’s not really a problem, I don’t worry about it personally. It would have to be a drastically warm winter to not reach the 700 hours,” said Ryan.

Ryan has not seen a winter in his life fail to deliver the necessary 700 chill hours to his peaches. A record warm winter is about the only thing that could cause trouble. Many areas south of the Valley are more affected by this since winters in the south are warmer.

A mild winter allows for Ryan’s other crops to have more growth. Ryan has a greenhouse that has kale, onions and bell peppers growing. The warmer the temperature, the faster the growth.

Ryan can also do more work to maintain his fruit trees if there is less bitter cold. Sometimes Ryan has to cut down or trim branches to give the fruit buds more sunlight and airflow.

Ryan brings some of his crops to the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market once it is time to harvest.

