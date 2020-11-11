Lewis named CAA Preseason Player of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Matt Lewis has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Player of the Year.

The CAA announced its preseason all-conference honors and predicted order of finish Wednesday morning. JMU has been picked to finish ninth as a team.

Lewis is entering his senior season at JMU and has a legitimate chance to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. He currently ranks fourth all-time at JMU with 1,574 points scored and needs 553 points to pass Steve Stielper for the top spot on the career scoring list. If Lewis averages around 21.0 points per game with the Dukes' current 2020-2021 schedule, he would have a chance to break Stielper’s record.

Lewis has already had an noteworthy career at James Madison. He was named to the CAA All-Rookie Team after his freshman season in 2017-2018 while earning Third Team All-CAA honors in 2018-2019 and Second Team All-CAA honors in 2019-2020.

For his career, Lewis is averaging 16.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per contest, and 2.9 assists per game.

