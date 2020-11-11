Local golf courses benefiting from warm temperatures

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The warm stretch of weather over the first week of November has golf clubs noticing more activity than usual for this time of year.

With a warm November, many golfers are taking advantage of the weather. Places such as Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market are seeing an uptick in business.

“We are experiencing very warm temperatures and a lot of sunshine. This past weekend we were 75 degrees, and that usually brings everybody out. If you’re able to wear shorts in November, it’s a good time to play golf," said Glenn Payne, general manager of Shenvalee Golf Resort.

Payne said the Shenvalee Golf Resort had the perfect weather for a fundraiser for the Salvation Army over the weekend and 110 golfers showed up. The combination of the weather and COVID-19 limiting things to do means more business for golf courses.

“So we’ve had a very good year for our local play because it is only one of the few things you can do. Coupled with some big events and some great weather, it’s been a very good year for us,” said Payne.

The weather is not the only element bringing the spirit of many golfers. The Masters is this weekend, which is one of the biggest events in the world of golf. This is different as well because usually The Masters is held in April, but with COVID-19 halting the sports world this spring, it was postponed to this weekend.

“The Masters always gets people excited. It brings golf to the forefront of people’s minds. Coupled with warm temperatures, it has a very large effect on our golfing population,” said Payne.

Looking ahead in the winter, the number of golfers will inevitably go down. Payne says 60 degrees is the magic number for turnout. Rainy days also keep things very quiet.

