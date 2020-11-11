Advertisement

Nelson Co. couple sought on drug and gun charges

During the investigation, officials seized 1,280 grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Nov. 11, 2020
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are searching for a Nelson County couple wanted for drug and gun-related charges.

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement (JADE) Task Force announced Wednesday, November 11, that it took part in the execution of a search warrant in the 100 block of Campbells Mountain Road Thursday, Nov. 5. Seized during the investigation were 1,280 grams of methamphetamine, 62 THC edible products, about an ounce of marijuana, and a 9mm handgun.

JADE is looking for 34-Brandon Scott Spivey and 38-year-old Erica Dawn Campbell as both subjects had left the home just before law enforcement arrived.

Spivey has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug, subsequent offense, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana under one ounce and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II substance and one count of possession of a firearm by non-violent felon.

Campbell has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 grams of schedule II methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana under one ounce and once count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II drug.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office 434-263-7050.

