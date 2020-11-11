Raising awareness for improved care for Veterans

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) — Leslie Earl Rodgers, a World War II and Vietnam veteran, who lived in Luray, died by suicide in September of 2006. This Veterans Day, his daughter, Marlene Jacks is speaking up about what needs to change to help our veterans.

Rodgers was in his 80s when he died. Jacks said she never saw her father suffer from PTSD until closer to his death.

“I would walk into their home and see him crying... It shocked me the first time I saw him crying, sitting in his chair and crying,” Jacks said.

When they reached out to a doctor for support, Jacks said her father’s struggles were dismissed to old age.

“He was very depressed, and I told him about the situation where I had found him crying and that I felt he needed help, if nothing else just in dealing with how he was feeling about what happened during the war,” Jacks said. “This doctor just kind of shrugged it off and said, ‘He’s just getting old. He will get over it.’”

Three days after the doctor visit, Rodgers died. That’s when Jacks knew something needed to change and there needed to be more help for our veterans.

Eliminating the stigma that’s attached to asking for help is one thing Jacks said needs to happen. She said many veterans are afraid of appearing weak or soft, but she said seeking help the opposite of that.

“Let them know that the brave will step forward and get the help they need so they can continue to protect their families and their country,” Jacks said.

Aside from breaking the stigma surrounding asking for help, Jacks said medical professionals should be better educated on how to address the needs of our veterans.

“Obviously a huge lack or there wouldn’t be that many veterans killing themselves every day. Everyday. And it’s unacceptable. One every day is unacceptable,” Jacks said.

She said she’d also like to see more support programs offered to families of veterans, noting how difficult it was to cope with the loss of her father.

The most recent report from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows an average of 17 veterans dies by suicide each day.

If you or a veteran you know is struggling, you can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

“They are our heroes and they deserve our love and our support and our help however we can give it,” Jacks said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.