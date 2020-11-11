Advertisement

Ring recalls 350,000 video doorbells after some catch fire

The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June...
The recalled second-generation video doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October 2020. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) Ring is recalling 350,000 of its smart doorbells following reports that some have caught fire, causing minor burn injuries and property damage.

Ring has so far received 23 reports of fire involving its second-generation video doorbells, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least eight people suffered minor burns, and there was property damage.

The safety commission says the doorbell battery can overheat if the incorrect screws are used for installation. That can pose fire and burn hazards.

The recalled doorbells were sold in the U.S. and Canada between June and October this year. Consumers can check if their doorbell is part of the recall through Ring’s website or app.

The company said it has contacted those who purchased a second generation video doorbell to ensure they received the updated user manual and followed the device installation instructions, so customers do not need to return their devices.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses increase in positive cases
The college has a plan to make sure each student in a major being phased out to still receive...
Bridgewater College votes to cut majors, programs, and jobs
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 10, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,435 on Tuesday
With President Trump pursuing legal challenges to the election, we ask political analyst David...
1on1: The President’s chances in pursuing legal challenges to the election
Authorities on the scene of a fatal home invasion in Louisa County.
Louisa teen sentenced to 128 years in prison for deadly home invasion

Latest News

This tree at Agora Market has names of kids along with things they want for Christmas.
HRHA Annual Giving Tree has a new location
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump marks Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery
Together We Rise campaign FILE.
2 Black-owned businesses seeing continued support from Charlottesville community
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote