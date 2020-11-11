Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA offers adoption program for veterans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA is offering 50% discounted adoption fees for shelter pets on Veterans Day.

The new program is called Pet Cadets, and it aims to pair pets with local military personnel, whether active or retired. According to the RHSPCA, the program will be active year-round.

All military personnel should present their military ID at the time of adoption.

“Animals play an important role in our lives and we would like to thank the men and women who have sacrificed for our country by incentivizing the adoption of a shelter pet. We hope they find a loving companion animal for their family through us,” said Executive Director Huck Nawaz in a press release.

For more information about the program and the shelter, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.