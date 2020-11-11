Rocktown Realty accepting donations for Toys for Tots

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Rocktown Realty will be accepting donations for Toys for Tots from November 16 through December 14.

Anyone can donate a new, unwrapped toy by dropping it off at Rocktown Realty’s office, located at 218 East Market St. in Harrisonburg, and leaving it in the donation box outside.

Rocktown Realty will be taking all donations to the Toys for Tots location in Charlottesville.

