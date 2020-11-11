Advertisement

Rocktown Realty accepting donations for Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots this year needs help finding a new warehouse for storing their donations.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Rocktown Realty will be accepting donations for Toys for Tots from November 16 through December 14.

Anyone can donate a new, unwrapped toy by dropping it off at Rocktown Realty’s office, located at 218 East Market St. in Harrisonburg, and leaving it in the donation box outside.

Rocktown Realty will be taking all donations to the Toys for Tots location in Charlottesville.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

