Ruckersville area World War 2 veteran celebrates 100th birthday ahead of Veterans Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While Veterans Day isn’t until Wednesday, one Ruckersville area veteran is starting the celebration early.

On a quiet road just South of Rucksville in the Frays Mill area of Albemarle County, World War 2 veteran Jack Bertram has a story to tell.

“Everybody was in there for the same cause, and everybody was looking forward to doing whatever we were asked to do,” he said.

In fact, his neighbors Richard and Melissa King also have a ‘Jack’ story to tell.

“He comes in, sits next to me, and goes like this: ‘Hey Richard, how’d you like that sign I put in front of your house?’” Richard shared with a laugh.

Jack has many stories. But why shouldn’t he? He’s had 100 years to live them.

“I knew his birthday was coming up, we knew he was going to be 100, and we also knew he was going to be disappointed because he couldn’t have a big party during the pandemic,” Melissa said.

So the neighborhood brought the party to him.

On Tuesday, the eve of Jack’s 100th birthday and Veterans' Day, his community brought signs, flags, and of course cake to Jack and his family.

“Well, I can’t say enough about the neighborhood, I’ll tell you,” Jack said.

It was a tip of the cap to a man who served in the war, grew up in the depression, and along the way, found the secret to living a long and happy life.

“One of the plusses is to try to be positive, to live a positive life, and to look on the bright side and try to pass that on,” he said.

But Jack has plans to make that extraordinary life even longer and happier.

When someone asked, “same time 10 years from now?” Jack smiled.

“Absolutely.”

