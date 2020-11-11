Shenandoah Valley diamond stars sign to play at D1 level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple high school baseball players from the Shenandoah Valley has signed to compete in college at the NCAA Division I level.
Signing day ceremonies were held at various high schools around the Valley Wednesday to celebrate athletes making their college choices official:
Baseball
Bryce Suters (Broadway H.S. Outfielder) - James Madison University
Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance H.S. RHP) - James Madison University
Tristan Shoemaker (Fort Defiance H.S. SS/Utility) - University of Virginia
T.R. Williams (Page County H.S. - LHP) - Virginia Tech
Noah Canterbury (Buffalo Gap H.S. Outfielder/LHP) - Old Dominion University
Softball
Taylor Hankins (Page County H.S. - RHP) - James Madison University
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.