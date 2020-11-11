Advertisement

Shenandoah Valley diamond stars sign to play at D1 level

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple high school baseball players from the Shenandoah Valley has signed to compete in college at the NCAA Division I level.

Signing day ceremonies were held at various high schools around the Valley Wednesday to celebrate athletes making their college choices official:

Baseball

Bryce Suters (Broadway H.S. Outfielder) - James Madison University

Broadway high school baseball star Bryce Suters has signed to play at JMU.
Broadway high school baseball star Bryce Suters has signed to play at JMU.(WHSV)

Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance H.S. RHP) - James Madison University

Tristan Shoemaker (Fort Defiance H.S. SS/Utility) - University of Virginia

The Fort Defiance High School baseball duo of Ryan Cook and Tristan Shoemaker signed to play at...
The Fort Defiance High School baseball duo of Ryan Cook and Tristan Shoemaker signed to play at the D1 level Wednesday.(WHSV)

T.R. Williams (Page County H.S. - LHP) - Virginia Tech

Noah Canterbury (Buffalo Gap H.S. Outfielder/LHP) - Old Dominion University

Softball

Taylor Hankins (Page County H.S. - RHP) - James Madison University

