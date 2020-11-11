Shenandoah Valley diamond stars sign to play at D1 level

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple high school baseball players from the Shenandoah Valley has signed to compete in college at the NCAA Division I level.

Signing day ceremonies were held at various high schools around the Valley Wednesday to celebrate athletes making their college choices official:

Baseball

Bryce Suters (Broadway H.S. Outfielder) - James Madison University

Broadway high school baseball star Bryce Suters has signed to play at JMU. (WHSV)

Ryan Cook (Fort Defiance H.S. RHP) - James Madison University

Tristan Shoemaker (Fort Defiance H.S. SS/Utility) - University of Virginia

The Fort Defiance High School baseball duo of Ryan Cook and Tristan Shoemaker signed to play at the D1 level Wednesday. (WHSV)

T.R. Williams (Page County H.S. - LHP) - Virginia Tech

Noah Canterbury (Buffalo Gap H.S. Outfielder/LHP) - Old Dominion University

Softball

Taylor Hankins (Page County H.S. - RHP) - James Madison University

𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 📝



Welcome home, Taylor Hankins



JMU adds Taylor, from Luray, VA, to its pitching staff.#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/hjBuoSbq6g — JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) November 11, 2020

