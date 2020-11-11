Shopping small this Small Business Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many have already been shopping local during the COVID-19 pandemic, but in just a few weeks, on November 28th, Small Business Saturday will be here.

Andrea Dono, the Executive Director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said Small Business Saturday is a good time to be mindful of how you are spending your money because shopping local means keeping that revenue local. All while helping neighborhood businesses.

“Even if you just shift a portion of your shopping dollars and support small businesses, you’re helping to keep that revenue in your own back yard for things that you get to use and enjoy every day,” Dono said.

Dono hopes people will continue supporting local businesses throughout the season and said the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance will have incentives for shopping small. They will also have a “shopping guide” to preview what all of the businesses have in store closer to the day.

