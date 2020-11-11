Advertisement

Shopping small this Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is November 28th this year.
Downtown Harrisonburg
Downtown Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many have already been shopping local during the COVID-19 pandemic, but in just a few weeks, on November 28th, Small Business Saturday will be here.

Andrea Dono, the Executive Director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said Small Business Saturday is a good time to be mindful of how you are spending your money because shopping local means keeping that revenue local. All while helping neighborhood businesses.

“Even if you just shift a portion of your shopping dollars and support small businesses, you’re helping to keep that revenue in your own back yard for things that you get to use and enjoy every day,” Dono said.

Dono hopes people will continue supporting local businesses throughout the season and said the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance will have incentives for shopping small. They will also have a “shopping guide” to preview what all of the businesses have in store closer to the day.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses increase in positive cases
The college has a plan to make sure each student in a major being phased out to still receive...
Bridgewater College votes to cut majors, programs, and jobs
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 10, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,435 on Tuesday
With President Trump pursuing legal challenges to the election, we ask political analyst David...
1on1: The President’s chances in pursuing legal challenges to the election
Authorities on the scene of a fatal home invasion in Louisa County.
Louisa teen sentenced to 128 years in prison for deadly home invasion

Latest News

This tree at Agora Market has names of kids along with things they want for Christmas.
HRHA Annual Giving Tree has a new location
Together We Rise campaign FILE.
2 Black-owned businesses seeing continued support from Charlottesville community
Dominion Energy, Harrisonburg Electric Commission partner on solar energy
During the investigation, officials seized 1,280 grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun.
Nelson Co. couple sought on drug and gun charges
The RH-SPCA is offering 50% discounted adoption fees for shelter pets to local military...
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA offers adoption program for veterans