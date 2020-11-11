Tornado in Oregon on Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

While we’re focused on the cold front in the Midwest and Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf of Mexico, another storm system has been moving into the Pacific Northwest and on Tuesday a tornado touched down in the Portland area.

Check out this video:

Here's another angle of the St. Helens, Oregon tornado. You can clearly see it touch down here. @NWSPortland says the tornado's path length was 1.6 miles with a damage path width of about 200 yards.



📽️: Dean Koecher pic.twitter.com/yZOfYVnhxb — Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) November 11, 2020

The National Weather Service in Portland has given this tornado a preliminary rating of an EF-0. That’s winds of 65mph. The tornado traveled about 1.6 miles with a damage with of about 200 yards.

Local firefighters arrived on the scene where three homes were damaged by large tree limbs that went through roofs. Another home was damaged after the roof was being peeled.

A reminder that it’s not safe anywhere outside if a tornado forms. Debris can easily become deadly projectiles. Thankfully in this case, no one was injured.

Tornadoes can happen at any time of the year, in any state.

Statistically, Oregon averages about 3 tornadoes a year.

First tornado of fall! Looks like a weak one touched down in St Helens just before 12:30pm today. Nice video by Joe pic.twitter.com/77kzxup5cd — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) November 10, 2020

