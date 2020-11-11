Town of Elkton honors Veterans

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — In a time where not many parades or celebrations are happening in honor of Veterans Day, the town of Elkton made sure to remind the community to thank our service members.

Block after block, the town is decorated with stars and stripes and the faces of our American heroes. This Veterans Day, the town put up more than 150 banners to remember military members who served past and present.

The town began ordering and taking requests for the banners in August, but last month the town was able to sponsor some banners for the eight veterans who live at Journeys Crossing Retirement and Assisted Living.

“It feels good to be honored by the town. It feels good to me,” Sam Eppard, a U.S Army Veteran, said.

Eppard is from Elkton and served during the Korean War. For the Bronze Star recipient, he said Veterans Day is about remembering our freedoms and why there’s a need to fight for them.

“I loved to fight for our country. It’s one of the greatest countries in the whole world, I think,” Eppard said.

For other veterans at the living facility, this day is about telling the stories of the past and inspiring the next generation.

United States Air Force veteran David Buchanan also served in the Korean War and did central intelligence work. He said he feels his grandkids take inspiration from him and have served in the U.S Army, U.S Coast Guard and U.S. Air Force.

“Yeah, I really think they wanted to follow their grandpa,” Buchanan laughed.

After serving for four years, Buchanan went on to go to college and became a mechanical engineer. He said it was an honor to fight for our country and although there are no large celebrations this year for servicemen, it’s something that should not be forgotten.

“We certainly did our time, and it was time out of our lives that we gave to our country and I’m proud to be a veteran,” Buchanan said.

On Wednesday, the town also held a community lunch for veterans in the town and gave each servicemember an honorary pin.

