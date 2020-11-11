Waynesboro elementary students head back to the classroom, first time since COVID-19 pandemic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday, some elementary students in Waynesboro returned to the classroom to learn in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. For other elementary schoolers, Wednesday will be their first day. Administrators say, so far, things look positive.

Waynesboro Public Schools started the school year virtually at the end of August. Now, several grades are back at school for in-person learning.

“They were like rockstars coming down the hall,” said Executive Director of Instruction at Waynesboro Public Schools William Teachey. He was talking to the School Board Tuesday night about 1st through 5th graders who are now back in school after two months of virtual learning.

“Our teachers were so anxious and so happy to see our kids in the building,” stated Teachey.

Roughly 2/3 of Waynesboro elementary students are now in a hybrid model, divided into two groups, each going to school two days a week.

Kindergarten started back one month ago, going five days a week. Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell says it’s been a success, and he’s most pleased to discover how much learning took place virtually.

“Our kindergarteners were not nearly as far behind as... In fact, they did quite well,” said Cassell. “So, we applaud our teachers our kindergarten students, and their parents for the work in making the virtual instruction so successful.”

Middle Schoolers are set to start in-person learning on December 1 and High School students will go back at the beginning of the second semester on January 5 - both with the hybrid model.

While there is no doubt teaching this way has its challenges, Teachey says they have to make sure kids are moving forward even when they are not inside the schools. “The state has not changed what’s expected to be covered over the course of the year.”

Some students have been going to the schools for in-person learning including students with disabilities, English Language Learners, and students needing extra support. Parents continue to have the choice of virtual-only learning.

