Waynesboro opts for reverse Christmas parade, decorations trail for the holidays

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While there will not be a traditional Christmas parade in Waynesboro this year, the city’s parks and recreation department announced plans for what they’re calling ’That Holiday Feeling."

From December 4 through December 20, there will be a ‘Christmas Decorations Trail.’ In an announcement on Tuesday, the city encourages residents and businesses who are decorating for the holidays to sign up in advance so addresses can be compiled and posted online. The trail aims to give locals a list of places to drive by and enjoy the festive decorations from the safety of their vehicle.

In lieu of a typical Christmas parade, there will be a reverse Christmas parade where drivers can view parked, festive floats from their vehicle. It’ll be happening on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the old Invista lot. The floats, according to the city, will be set up around the perimeter of the lot and on Race Avenue. Drivers will be directed to drive slowly through the area to experience the parade “from a new perspective.”

The city said those who are on floats will need to stay on the floats and spectators will need to stay in their vehicles. The reverse parade will only be featuring floats.

