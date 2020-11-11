Advertisement

Whole Foods offers ‘Turkey Insurance’ this Thanksgiving

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging Americans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, more people may be hosting their own small Thanksgiving and cooking their own turkey this year.

Since turkey can be tricky, national grocery chain Whole Foods is teaming up with Progressive Insurance to offer their first-ever “Turkey Insurance.”

If you have a turkey cooking fail - whether it’s overcooked, undercooked, burnt, dry or just doesn’t taste right - Whole Foods is offering a $35 gift card as insurance.

To be eligible, shoppers must buy their Whole Foods Market brand turkey between now and Nov. 22.

Beginning Nov. 26 through 3 a.m. the next day, be one of the first 1,000 people to submit a claim on a special website if things don’t go as planned in the kitchen.

The grocer says the plan “allows customers the freedom of culinary exploration, knowing all is not lost should their cooking go astray.”

“We want to help customers rise to the occasion and take on that turkey with confidence for less-stressed Thanksgiving meal preparation,” the company said.

Around 40 million turkeys are eaten over the Thanksgiving holiday annually, according to the National Turkey Federation.

The group does not expect that figure to change much this year.

To submit a claim, you’ll need your Whole Foods receipt, a picture of your turkey fail and a brief explanation of what went wrong.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses increase in positive cases
The college has a plan to make sure each student in a major being phased out to still receive...
Bridgewater College votes to cut majors, programs, and jobs
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 10, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,435 on Tuesday
Authorities on the scene of a fatal home invasion in Louisa County.
Louisa teen sentenced to 128 years in prison for deadly home invasion
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of November 11, 2020.
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,594 on Wednesday

Latest News

A child at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA in Staunton - part of the C4 Childcare intitiative
Coolest Dog Contest to support Shenandoah Valley childcare initiative
Living Waters Farm Initiative is located in Broadway, VA.
Local farm provides safe space for veterans experiencing PTSD
In this Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2014 file photo, Ebola coordinator Ron Klain listens as President...
Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
Eta regained hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday before weakening again to a...
Eta remains a tropical storm as Florida prepares for 2nd hit