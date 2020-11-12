Advertisement

1on1: Salvation Army really needs bell ringers this year

By Bob Corso
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Red Kettle Campaign is starting up, and we hear how the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg needs your help because they are very short on volunteer bell ringers due to COVID-19. If you prefer to help from home, we also hear about the online Red Kettle Challenge you can take part in.

To help with either option, click here: registertoring.com

