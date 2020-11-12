1on1: Salvation Army really needs bell ringers this year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Red Kettle Campaign is starting up, and we hear how the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg needs your help because they are very short on volunteer bell ringers due to COVID-19. If you prefer to help from home, we also hear about the online Red Kettle Challenge you can take part in.

To help with either option, click here: registertoring.com

