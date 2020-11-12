Augusta County Board of Supervisors approve Fire-Rescue Fund grants

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Board of Supervisors met Thursday night and approved grant requests from four volunteer fire companies, totaling more than $62,000.

Each year, the board of supervisors puts $200,000 in its budget for the Fire-Rescue Fund Grants, which are split into two rounds. $100,000 is available in both the spring and the fall.

The fund was recently split in half to include the self-contained breathing apparatus capital account, meaning $100,000 goes toward that account each year, leaving $50,000 available for grant funding for each round.

Swoope, Stuarts Draft and Churchville volunteer fire companies were each recommended approval for a small percentage less than their request in order to not exceed the program’s cap of $50,000.

The committee recommended to deny the New Hope Volunteer Fire Company’s request of nearly $5,000, but they can re-apply in the spring.

“The issue was the vehicle they want to purchase equipment for is currently over the gross vehicle weight limit for the vehicle, and we’ve asked them to address that before we invest money in putting additional equipment, which adds additional weight to the vehicle,” Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief David Nichols, who is also a member of the fund grant committee, said.

The money that is recommended for each company has been demonstrated that it is needed, and it is expected to be approved by the board.

Chief Nichols said this funding can go a long way.

“$50,000 twice a year. That helps to sustain and helps to strengthen our volunteers, so they don’t have to do a fundraiser to fund those extra expenditures,” Chief Nichols said.

As part of the grant application process volunteer companies are encouraged to look for other grant opportunities as well to help maximize the funds the county has available.

