Bridgewater hotel plans continue to move forward

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) — Recently, the town of Bridgewater found out that a hotel is economically feasible for the town. But the progress is moving slowly after conducting a feasibility study earlier this year.

The plan is to build the hotel along Dinkel Avenue between Route 42 and U.S. 11 near the Bridgewater Health Center. Gwen Gottfried, town planner and economic advisor for the town, said it has been difficult finding someone to build the hotel.

She said COVID-19 is delaying this process along with a slow hotel industry. Gottfried believes a hotel in Bridgewater would be beneficial in several ways.

“Obviously for the college that’s a big draw. It would just be less than a mile down from the college so that’s really ideal,” said Gottfried.

Gottfried also said a hotel would be beneficial for Marshall’s, Perdue and Dynamic Aviation so visitors wouldn’t need to find a hotel in Harrisonburg or Staunton.

