Christmas tree farmers have high hopes for the holiday season
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — COVID-19 continues to make impacts everywhere — the pandemic has even changed some holiday traditions.
Bill Francisco, owner of Francisco Farms just south of Staunton, is expecting a larger turnout at his Christmas tree farm when business begins in the next few weeks.
Francisco believes a larger turnout will occur due to COVID-19.
Francisco’s farm features a cut your own tree experience while being in the outdoors and social distancing.
“I think it will be a successful year because people are eager to get out. They are eager to get out of the house and they can go to the wide-open spaces of a Christmas tree farm and roam around in the open-air,” said Francisco. “People are eager to get back to tradition and things they have done in the past. And this is an excellent way of doing it... getting a real tree perhaps rather than a fake tree and wandering out and cutting it themselves."
Francisco Farms opens Thanksgiving weekend.
