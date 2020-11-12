Advertisement

CMA’s Valley Subaru donates new blankets to Valley Mission

CMA's Valley Subaru donated 80 blankets to the Valley Mission on Thursday.
CMA's Valley Subaru donated 80 blankets to the Valley Mission on Thursday.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — It’s National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, and Subaru is giving back as part of its Subaru Loves to Help initiative by donating 50,000 blankets to 600 homeless shelters across the country, including here in the Valley.

“Our community is so lucky to have the Valley Mission here, so when they said you need to pick a homeless shelter, we said it’s a no brainer. We’ll just go down to the Valley Mission because they do such a fantastic job for our community,” Scott Simons, Managing Partner for CMA’s Valley Subaru, said.

CMA’s Valley Subaru donated 80 blankets Thursday. All 60 people currently staying there will get a brand new blanket, and they will have extra for people in the future.

Michelle Waitier, the Assistant Executive Director for the Valley Mission said donations like these are especially important right now.

“Donations are always needed, but when we’re in the middle of a pandemic, or as what happened this week with us, we have a small fire in our kitchen, donations are always needed to help us to continue supporting the people that we have in the building,” Waitier said.

She said residents are very excited to get something new, especially as we approach the colder months.

“They all love everything that’s given to them by us, by the community, but when it’s something new, it’s just awesome,” Waitier said. “Really want to thank them because this is definitely for us to need those things. It’s starting to get cold outside and people are really going to need to be warm.”

